When VH1 announced that Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart were teaming up for a cooking show, it sounded like something that had been dreamed up after a few too many hits of the former's cannabis products. After all what commonalities could possibly exist between the 47-year-old California-bred rapper, as well known for his rhythms as his unabashed love of weed and the Westchester-based domestic doyenne thirty years his elder?

Turns out, quite a bit as the unlikely pair premiere the third season of their Emmy-nominated show tonight—a consistent perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes—albeit in a slightly different conceit that has celebrities battling it out in the kitchen. (For the kickoff this evening at 10 p.m., Matthew McConaughey and Method Man face off to see who can craft the better 4/20-related munchies and Isla Fisher steps in as guest judge.)

"I like his laid-back energy. I like his outspokenness. I like his sense of timing," Stewart raved of her costar during a Today appearance yesterday to promote Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge. "And I really, I actually like to watch him cook. I mean he's so particularly, his little tiny bits of this and that, and it all finally comes together."