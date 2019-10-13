Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are getting into the Halloween spirit.

The celebrity pair seems to be kicking back and enjoying each other's company, because on Sunday night, the Australian singer posted a quick video of him and the "Slide Away" singer lying in bed. What's more? They took their blossoming romance to new heights as they touched tongues and cuddled.

The 26-year-old star kept things extremely casual and appeared to be wearing only lingerie for their late-night hangout. She donned a comfy grey Calvin Klein bra, while Cody bared it all for the 'gram and was shirtless.

Moreover, the dynamic duo are definitely getting into the spooky spirit, as they used the Joker filter in the Instagram Story. In fact, earlier this week Cody told E! News that he's been wanting to see the Todd Phillips thriller movie and was thinking about possibly dressing up as the character for Halloween.