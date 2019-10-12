Breakfast for champions!

Miley Cyrus looks like she's in better spirits after being hospitalized earlier this week to treat her tonsillitis. On Saturday afternoon, the "Slide Away" singer enjoyed a lovely afternoon outing in Los Angeles with her beau, Cody Simpson, and mother, Tish Cyrus.

"Miley and Cody went to Aeirloom Bakery for breakfast," an eyewitness shared with E! News about the pair's hangout. According to the insider, the two met up with the 26-year-old star's mother, who was already at the brunch hot-spot.

"They seemed really at ease," the source added. "Miley and Cody seem like old time friends, very comfortable." In fact, they all appeared to have a good ole time, because the eyewitness pointed out that the trio left "around noon."

While the Australian singer and the "Mother's Daughter" star have been inseparable the last few weeks, the insider explained they went their separate ways after brunch. However, the two have certainly gotten cozy recently.