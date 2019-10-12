Cody Simpson has been helping to nurse Miley Cyrus back to health following her hospitalization and surgery and is looking forward to celebrating Halloween with her.

The 22-year-old Australian singer and 26-year-old pop star have been getting cozy over the past couple of weeks following her breakups from Kaitlynn Carter, who she dated for two months, and Liam Hemsworth, who filed for divorce in August after eight months of marriage and a 10-year on-again, off-again relationship. Miley recently underwent surgery to treat tonsillitis and Cody, who she dubbed her "BF," visited her in the hospital, where he serenaded her with a new song.

"She's still recovering. She had tonsillitis and had surgery this week so I've just been trying to take care of her through all that," Cody told E! News on Friday at the Tiffany & Co.'s launch of the new Tiffany Men's Collections at the Hollywood Athletic Club.

"Miley has been advised to lay low for the next several days and rest her voice so she will be hanging at home," a source recently told E! News. "Cody has been with her as much as he can, and they have been pretty inseparable this last week."