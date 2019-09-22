Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Miley Cyrus took to the stage to give a passionate, sizzling performance hours after news of her and Kaitlynn Carter's breakup was made public on Saturday night.
Wearing a full sexy rocker ensemble that consisted of a leather wrap-around halter top and matching pants, the 26-year-old singer sang her heart out during a scheduled set at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
E! News learned on Saturday that Miley and Kaitlynn, the 31-year-old Hills: New Beginnings star had split after almost two months of being together, and are still friends. The two had gone public with an apparent romance, via some vacation PDA, soon after it was revealed that Cyrus had split from husband Liam Hemsworth and Carter and Brody Jenner broke up.
While Miley and Kaitlynn have been seen looking cozy together in public several times over the past two months, they had never spoken about their romance. The two have yet to comment on their breakup.
At the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Miley performed her breakup hits "Slide Away" and "Wrecking Ball," which are both believed to be about her relationship with Hemsworth.
She also sang her hit "We Can't Stop," and went full rocker to perform Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog" and Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb."
Miley and her mom Tish Cyrus also rocked out in the audience to a performance by '80s rock icons Def Leppard, and the singer hung out with the band backstage.
