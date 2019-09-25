Miley Cyrus Is Her Most "Extra" Self on Family Vacation After Kaitlynn Carter Split

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 5:23 AM

Miley Cyrus

There's always going to be another mountain—and Miley Cyrus will climb it, no matter what's waiting on the other side. At least, that's how the song goes.

Following a whirlwind few months, the superstar headed to Utah with sister Brandi Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus for some much-needed R&R. There, the trio hiked in Zion National Park and, naturally, staged a photoshoot straight out of a travel influencer's wildest dreams. Wearing a gray t-shirt and black bike shorts, Miley flipped her hair and posed on a mountaintop. "Extra," she captioned the shot, which captured the jaw-dropping landscape. And as her best friend Lesley would say, "She's just being Miley."

Later, she changed into a black sports bra, denim shorts and a baseball hat and flaunted among the area's notorious red cliffs. "Consistency," she wrote on Instagram. To which her older sister chimed in with, "Is this the gun show orrrr???"

The family girls' trip comes after news broke that Miley had split from Kaitlynn Carter. "It was getting serious and Miley wasn't comfortable with that," a source close to Miley told E! News. "When they first got together, it was just a fun casual thing, but it ended up becoming a lot and there were big emotions attached." 

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Split: Are We Surprised?

After all, their short-lived romance kicked off following Miley and Kaitlynn's respective splits from Liam Hemsworthand Brody Jenner

"It went from 0 to 60 and she wanted to put on the brakes," continued the Miley insider. "It was unexpected to end things so abruptly, but it had to be done. She just got out of her marriage and Miley felt like she and Kaitlynn got carried away."

Throughout everything going on in her life, Miley has been leaning on her family for support.

"It's not my business to talk about and it's nothing anything of mine to tell," Brandi previously said on her Your Favorite Thing podcast. ""There's nothing I can really say. I just, I'm here for her, obviously, and I've been spending a lot of time with her."

More recently, Tish served as her no. 1 fan at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. After Miley performed several of her fan-favorite songs⁠—"Slide Away" and "Wrecking Ball" among others⁠—the duo rocked out to Def Leppard and hung out with the '80s band backstage.

As Miley has mused of her mom, "The minute we're apart I miss her."

