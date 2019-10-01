Look Back at Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Love Story

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 7:44 PM

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are hitting the pause button on their relationship.

Like every other couple on this planet, Kylie and Travis have their ups and downs, so they are handling them in the same way anyone else would: by spending some time apart. A source tells E! News, "Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart."

Luckily, these two have their own homes where they can escape to until the source says "things cool down." According to the source, the rapper is staying at his Beverly Hills residence, while Kylie and their daughter, Stormi Webster, are living in the stylish comfort of their Calabasas home. 

And despite their "fighting," the source says that Kylie has been allowing Travis to  regularly visit with Stormi in the month or so that they've decided to take a break. "She would never take that away from him," the insider says.

Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Travis Scott Split Rumors

It seems that Travis' rapper lifestyle is a source of tension. The insider says that Kylie is "skeptical about Travis" and it doesn't help that he's been "stressed" with the release of new music. 

But, if these two have proven anything, it's that they can withstand any obstacle thrown their way. 

To see how their romance has withstood the test of time, check out their romance rewind gallery here!

