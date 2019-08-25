Remember when Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were the reigning king and queen of the MTV VMAs?

One of the music world's most beloved former couples attended the annual show two years in a row until 2001, a year before they called it quits after a three-year relationship.

And speaking of Justins, Selena Gomez and then-boyfriend Justin Bieber attended the annual ceremony just eight years ago. The two broke up for good in late 2017. Both Bieber, who has since married Hailey Bieber, and Gomez are nominated for awards at the upcoming 2019 MTV VMAs...will there be a reunion at the show?

But you don't have to rewind too far to get your celebrity exes nostalgia. In 2014, just five years ago, couples who rocked the MTV VMA carpet included Katy Perry and Riff Raff—who appeared to pay tribute to Spears and Timberlake, as well as Amber Rose and then-husband Wiz Khalifa, Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Olivia Culpo and Iggy Azalea and Nick Young.

And it was just one year ago that Pete Davidson accompanied then-fiancée Ariana Grande and Noah Cyrusarrived with rapper Lil Xanto the MTV VMAs, which marked both couple's red carpet debuts. Both pairs ended their relationships soon thereafter.