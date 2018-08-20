Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have arrived to the 2018 MTV VMAs!

The newly-engaged couple just made their red carpet debut together at the award show, posing for cute pictures together before sneaking off to head inside the ceremony. Davidson can be seen wearing a bracelet on the red carpet that says "AGD," which could stand for Ariana Grande Davidson. Grande, who just released her latest album Sweetener on Friday, is up for five awards at tonight's ceremony, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for "No Tears Left to Cry." The 25-year-old singer is also set to take the stage to perform during the award show.

Grande's new album actually has a track called "Pete Davidson," dedicated to her 24-year-old Saturday Night Live beau.