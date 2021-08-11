2021 MTV Video Music Awards: See the Complete List of Nominees

Watch : What the MTV VMAs Looked Like 10 Years Ago

It's sounding more and more as though the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards just might be the most memorable one yet.

Roughly a month before the highly anticipated ceremony takes place, the event's team revealed the list of nominations for all the coveted categories on Wednesday, Aug. 11. This includes Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and many more.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations with seven nods followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six. Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo trail closely behind with five nominations apiece. Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home the trophy. The awards show is set to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sept. 12. The MTV VMAs will air live across CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network.

MTV plans to work with officials to keep participants safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition, given that the show will take place the day after the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, MTV will work with nonprofit organization 9/11 Day to recognize the National Day of Service and Remembrance.