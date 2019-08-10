So few things are certain these days, but a fact we could always count on is that Charles Manson was evil incarnate.

Still a perfectly fair synopsis. But as we've reached 50 years since five followers from the cult that was later dubbed his "Family," butchered seven people over the course of two nights in August, the story of why this all happened has started to shift with regard to the complicated mythology behind the motive that was officially given for his and his minions' most infamous crimes.

And it's not as if the motive detailed in court—the triggering of "Helter Skelter"—was some sort of logical answer as to why and how these murders took place, either.

"There's an element of it that remains unsolved, that keeps people talking about it," filmmaker James Buddy Day, author of the new book Hippie Cult Leader: The Last Words of Charles Manson, told E! News, as we compared the as yet bottomless interest in Manson to the fascination that follows infamously unsolved cases, such as that of Jack the Ripper and the Zodiac killer.

"Obviously we know who committed the murders in the Manson case, it's not unsolved in the same way, but the idea that there's more to the story just keeps people talking about it."