Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Arrested for Domestic Battery

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Amber Portwood is in trouble with the law again and is back behind bars.
The 29-year-old Teen Mom star was arrested and booked in jail on Friday on a domestic battery charge in her native Indiana, legal records show. The alleged victim was not named and more details were not provided. A hearing has been set for next week.
Portwood's boyfriend Andrew Glennon, father of one of her two children, one-year-old son James, has not commented.
Portwood has gotten into trouble with the law several times in past years.
In 2010, she was arrested and charged with felony domestic battery and neglect of a dependent, and misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly slapping and choking now-ex-fiancé Gary Shirley in front of their toddler daughter, Leah, now 10. The fights were captured on video for Teen Mom and viewers called the Indiana child-abuse hotline after the show aired, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Portwood spent the night in jail, while a judge issued a temporary restraining order to keep her and her ex away from each other.
In late 2011, Portwood was arrested again, this time for violating the terms of her probation by being accused of battery and public intoxication in connection with a fight weeks prior, and failing to obtain her GED and complete anger management classes, according to Indiana newspaper the Herald Bulletin. Following a probation search, authorities found several different prescription pills in her possession, for which she could not produce prescriptions, and she spent Christmas in jail.
In 2012, Portwood was sentenced to five years in prison for prescription drug possession and the probation violation, but was offered a plea deal under which she would avoid jail time if she go to rehab. Months later, she was back behind bars for failing to appear at a court hearing, She was released temporarily and then was booked again a week later on contempt-of-court charges.
Portwood ultimately chose to serve out her five-year prison term rather than comply with the terms of her court-ordered drug program.
In November 2013, the Teen Mom star was released from jail early for good behavior after spending less than two years behind bars. According to the jail's spokesperson, Portwood participated in a substance abuse program while in prison.