With Ariana Grande, there's more than meets the eye.

The chart-topping singer interacted with her 63 million Twitter followers on Tuesday where she answered questions about herself as well as her dogs (spoiler: she really misses them). Grande is in the midst of her Sweetener tour, which kicked off in March. She became the youngest artist ever to headline Coachella and is making stops in major cities across the United States before jetting off to Europe in August.

Grande, who is normally very active on Twitter, hadn't tweeted since May 24. Per usual, the 25-year-old kept it real with her fans and wasn't afraid to shy away from her true feelings. One fan asked, "how's life on tour tho" and Grande replied, "fine" with a heart emoji.

Her response continued, "hard work physically ... but we do it. i'm grateful. i love the people i work with, this music and u guys. so much. plus, courtney's here. i finally, truly feel like i'm able to be present / not in my head and enjoy this forreal. it's nice."

Courtney refers to Grande's best friend Courtney Chipolone, who maintains a very active presence on the singer's Instagram feed.