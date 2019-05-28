Doctor's orders!

Ariana Grande is feeling "beyond devastated" after sharing some not-so-great news with her fans and concert-goers. The "Thank U, Next" crooner took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning to announce her Tampa and Orlando performances are being postponed.

"i woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow," the 25-year-old star revealed on social media. "i'm so beyond devastated."

She continued, "i will make this up to you, i promise. please forgive me. i love you and i will be back and better than ever as soon as possible. love you."

Fret not, Arianators! The "7 Rings" singer shared she's "returning in November."

"will keep you posted as soon as possible on exact dates but we will be returning in November and you will be able to use the tickets you've already purchased," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.