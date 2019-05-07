Jenelle Evans' time on Teen Mom 2 has officially come to a close.

An MTV spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that they were severing all ties with the mom of three.

"MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season," the network told Us Weekly.

The news from MTV comes just one week after Eason reportedly shot and killed Evans' dog Nugget because "it snapped" at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. E! News learned at the time that she was "distraught" over the incident, and it seems like today's news was no different.

She was apparently blindsided by the firing. A source close to Evans told E! News, "She is focusing on whats best for her and the kids. MTV made the statement before letting her know."