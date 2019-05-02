by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 2, 2019 5:38 PM
Authorities have gotten involved after Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason allegedly intentionally shot and killed her dog, and he could face jail time if found guilty.
On Wednesday, the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and Columbus County Animal Control in the couple's home state of North Carolina initiated a joint investigation into allegations of animal cruelty in connection with the incident that reportedly occurred at the couple's Riegelwood home, according to a police statement. Evans and Eason, who has not admitted taking a specific action against the dog, have not commented.
Evans told Us Weekly that Eason "killed" her French bulldog dog Nugget because the pet "snapped" at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, adding that her husband "just took her and shot her in the woods...about two acres away from the house." Police had previously told Radar Online that they received a call on Tuesday, during which "it was relayed that the woman's husband had killed her dog."
According to North Carolina State law, a first-time offender who is found to have intentionally killed an animal would be guilty of a class 1 misdemeanor, which would carry a maximum sentence of 120 days in jail. If there is found to have been malicious intent in the killing, the crime gets bumped to a class H felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 months behind bars.
Evans, who mourned Nugget's loss on Instagram, told E! News on Wednesday she has since left the family's home to get away from Eason and is "very much considering divorcing" her husband, who she's been married to for nearly two years. She also said, "Thankfully the kids did not see him shoot the dog. They are still with me. I am very much considering pressing charges against him for this." Evans told Us Weekly that her son Kaiser, 4, and Ensley "were inside and just got done playing" when Eason killed the dog, while his 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa "immediately went to her bedroom and didn't come out all night until the next day."
After the incident, Easton posted on Instagram a video of Ensley putting her face close to the dog's, and the pet then barking at her. He also included a photo of Ensley's face, which appears to show a red mark on her cheek.
"I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face... whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s--t at all," he wrote. "I'm all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME."
Evans and Eason have made headlines over an alleged violent incident at their home before. Last October, the Teen Mom 2 star called the police from their house to report that Eason had assaulted her. No charges were filed and no arrests were made. After her 911 call was made public, Jenelle told E! News that the incident was a "drunk and dramatic misunderstanding" and that they are "totally fine."
—Reporting by Jessica Finn
