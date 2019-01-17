Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Denies Threatening to Shoot a Woman

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The spotlight is back on Jenelle Evans husband, David Eason.
The Teen Mom 2 star's spouse allegedly threatened to shoot a woman in front of his North Carolina home, TMZ first reported. A woman named Sandra Britt told the website that she was looking for a rental property for her daughter in the reality TV couple's neighborhood last weekend when she stopped in front of their house.
Britt told TMZ she was admiring the house and gate when Eason allegedly raced up behind her on the street on an ATV and asked her why she was looking at his house. She further claimed to the website that he put his hand on what appeared to be a holstered gun on his waist and added, "That's right. I got a gun. I will shoot you." Britt alleged to TMZ that Evans' husband took a picture of her license plate before leaving.
When contacted by E! News, Britt confirmed the incident allegedly happened and said she filed a police report. E! News has reached out to the Columbus County Sheriff's Department, but have not been able to independently verify a police report was filed.
Meanwhile, Eason has since denied the allegation in a lengthy video posted to his Instagram Stories. He did confirm encountering the woman near his property, but added, "Not only did I not have my gun on me but I was in no way trying to defend my life. I was literally asking you if you needed help."
He also claimed this was the second time he witnessed the woman parked in his neighborhood.
E! News has reached out to Evans' rep and Eason for comment.
Last month, Eason, who married the MTV star in September 2017, shared a photo of himself in bed holding a gun. "Thanks for the visit from your @secretservice friends today @realdonaldtrump. I told them how much I like you except the fact you want to ban bump stocks and take guns away from people just because someone 'red flagged' them. Then I told them to get the f--k out of my house and dont ever come pass my trespassing signs again," he captioned the photo.
"Like holy s--t, I thought your people were all about border security. Well there is a border around my land that is protected from intruders by lethal force also, just like your house. Dont expect my gate to ever be open again. I hope and pray that nobody ever tries to trespass on my property as they will be met with fire and fury, the likes of which they have never seen before. #stayoffmyland#notrespassing #donttreadonme #posted#privateproperty."
He had a brush with the law last month when he was served with a criminal summons for allegedly tampering with a vehicle and causing injury to personal property, Wilmington police confirmed to E! News at the time.