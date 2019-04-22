Whitney Port is offering her two cents on the explosive drama surrounding Stephanie Pratt, her brother Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag. And she's doing so diplomatically.

Whitney called the family feud "really intense" and filming in the middle of it wasn't any easier.

"They have some deeply-rooted issues that I would love for them to work out, but I'm not sure they're at the place themselves where they want to work it out yet," she told E! News at the Skybar at the Mondrian Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old explained to E! News that she thought it was "hard" to pick sides and she didn't want to.

"There is this need or push to pick sides. They kind of want you to pick sides, but I'm really not that kind of person," she said.

She added, "I don't know the situation enough or the issues they have enough in order to pick sides. I just think that it's more grey than black and white with them."

While Stephanie's less-than-positive feelings about her brother and sister-in-law aren't necessarily new, she's recently rubbed some salt into the already open wounds of their relationship.