The Hills are alive once again this summer on MTV. The network announced The Hills: New Beginnings will make its debut on Monday, June 24.

MTV's describing the new show as "based on the series that changed the reality TV landscape, the much buzzed about show will reunite original cast members and add notable newcomers, as they write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success."

The Hills: New Beginnings will debut in the US before rolling out globally across Viacaom's international network of MTV channels in close to 180 countries.