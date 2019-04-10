Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
There's already drama ahead of MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings.
"It's been a really hard week for me," Heidi Montag shares on her podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, of the recent drama that's erupted between her and Stephanie Pratt.
"I had a lot of on-Hills drama with a family member, and that was very challenging and heartbreaking," she expresses. "I felt like there was some very below-the-belt, nasty comments that weren't even true and that was hard enough to deal with."
Earlier this week, the 32-year-old reality TV personality slammed Montag and her brother, Spencer Pratt, on her iHeartRadio podcast, Pratt Cast. Stephanie claimed they were "the most toxic people" and insisted that "no one knows the real Heidi." She further added, "I'm done. I don't care. I'm not protecting them anymore."
For Montag, she says it's been "a lot to deal with" but she's glad she's "seeing everyone's true selves."
As for Spencer? He has some harsh words for his sister, whom he says has "something coming your way!"
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Image
"Now, Heidi can go out, now Heidi's not breastfeeding, now they're going to meet the real Heidi," the 35-year-old reality TV personality sneers.
He adds, "[She] has battled some of the worst people ever in Celebrity Big Brother in England twice, living with them, sleeping bed-to-bed, so if you think you're going to walk on my sweet angel Heidi, you have something coming your way!"
The 32-year-old The Hills star feels that "it's on" between her and Stephanie. "There's no way I'm not standing up for myself and my family and what I believe in. So, it's on."
For her, it's more about setting an example for her son, Gunner Pratt.
"I don't want my children to think it's okay to let themselves be treated a certain way and have people say certain things about them."
Only time will tell if the two reality stars can mend their relationship. It doesn't seem like it will happen in the near future, but... the rest is still unwritten.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!