Michael Tran/WireImage
Believe it or not, the drama between Stephanie Pratt, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag is officially at an all-time high.
Case in point? Stephanie took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday with a few choice words for her estranged sister-in-law, likening the MTV reality TV star to the devil. Stephanie's tirade came in response to the latest podcast episode of Make Speidi Famous Again, where Spencer and Heidi discussed the trio's ongoing war of words at length.
Referencing the interest surrounding his and Stephanie's latest feud (and why he's reluctant to address it), Spencer shared, "It's like, ‘I know, I know. I have been living with this evil around me for a long time.' I already know. Like, this is news to everyone else... I'm not getting in an argument with people that are just making up lies. If it's completely not truthful, it's insanity. There's so many things I could say. It's not even worth it."
As for Stephanie's thoughts on the matter, she wrote online, "'Living with evil around you...' Well you are married to the devil..."
Heidi previously recalled Stephanie's "below-the-belt, nasty comments," calling the entire ordeal "very challenging and heartbreaking."
Instagram
And it seems as if Heidi is finally at her breaking point, adding during Monday's episode, "We've worked so hard to be right where we are. I don't want anything or anyone to be able to taint that or take away even a thought of it. So I am definitely done with the negativity."
"I just hope everyone finds the happiness they're so desperately wanting," she added.
The Pratt family feud first came to light earlier this month when Stephanie revealed on her own podcast, Pratt Cast, that she had cut ties with Spencer and Heidi.
"I'm not going to pretend that Spencer and Heidi are good people like I was doing for most of the series for my parents," Stephanie said. "For the s--t they have done to me recently, I'm done. This is why I moved to London. I'm done. They are the most toxic people I've ever met."
Stephanie continued, "I've literally protected her for 10 years. If it weren't for Heidi, I would have an epic relationship with my brother, so would my parents. But Heidi does not want my brother to be connected to my mom, dad or me."
The Hills: New Beginnings is slated for a June 24 premiere date on MTV.