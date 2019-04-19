Alden Ehrenreich Was Almost Dan on Gossip Girl

Ehrenreich, then having only guested on Supernatural and CSI, even came in to read for the part, but producers decided the actor was too short to play love interest to Blake Lively . (Lively is 5'10". Ehrenreich is listed as either 5'9" or 5'8" on the internet, and Badgley is apparently 5'9", or 5'8.5".)

In a new interview with EW , casting director David Rapaport opened up about casting some of the biggest roles of his career, including the leads of Gossip Girl. And while it's hard to imagine anyone besides Penn Badgley playing Dan now, Rapaport originally had someone else in mind.

"I did not have another choice," Rapaport said, having seen Lively in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. "I knew in my heart there was no one else."

"I didn't think he would do it," Rapaport said of Badgley. "But once we got the idea in our heads, it all made sense. I can't imagine anybody else playing that character."

Ehrenreich went on to eventually be cast as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Badgley played Dan for six seasons. Later on, when Rapaport was casting You, he could think of only one person for the role.

"She's from Maine, so she took a little bit of digging to find," he said. "But this was such a great opportunity to tell an amazing story, and Nicole is a great actress and an outspoken activist. She's such a hero to me."

For Supergirl's transgender superhero Dreamer, played by Nicole Maines , the team had to work a little harder to find the right trans actress.

"There's a quality about Jennifer Lawrence, an openness, a goofiness. She's relatable," Rapaport said. "I got to know Melissa, and she seemed to encapsulate all these qualities they were looking for."

Rapaport also dished on casting the CW's slate of superhero shows. Stephen Amell was the first actor who read for the part of Arrow's Oliver Queen, and Grant Gustin was the first actor who read for The Flash's Barry Allen. Melissa Benoist was cast as Supergirl's Kara Danvers when producers said they wanted a Jennifer Lawrence -type.

Ehrenreich was hardly the first actor to miss out on an iconic TV role. See below for a whole bunch more!

Camila Mendes was cast right out of college, and it was Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse who defined for Rapaport "what the tone of the show might be, which was teen noir."

"He came back in and his read blew me away," Rapaport said. "Sometimes people have bad days and you miss something."

When casting Riverdale, Rapaport says he initially passed on KJ Apa when he seemed unprepared in his first audition. When they didn't find Archie in the first round of auditions, Apa returned.

Randy Holmes/ABC; Todd Williamson/Getty Images Rob Lowe as Derek Shepherd on Grey's Anatomy Lowe revealed that he turned down the role of McDreamy in his 2014 memoir, and it came back up in an episode of Marc Maron's podcast. "That's probably cost me $70 million," he joked. "Eh, it's just money." Lowe says he watched the pilot when it came out, "and when they started calling the handsome doctor 'McDreamy,' I was like, 'yeah, that's not for me.'"

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, HBO Benedict Cumberbatch as Bill Compton on True Blood Sherlock and Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch auditioned for the role of vampire Bill Compton back in the day. Stephen Moyer went on to land the part.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage, HBO Jessica Chastain as Sookie Stackhouse on True Blood Before she was an Oscar nominee, Jessica Chastain read for the role of Sookie Stackhouse. The part eventually went to Anna Paquin.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images, HBO Jennifer Lawrence as Crystal Norris on True Blood A 17-year-old Jennifer Lawrence read for the part of werepanther Crystal Norris, and almost got the part, but her age played a factor in the part going to another actress. Lindsay Pulsipher landed the gig.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Warner Bros. Television Tiffani Thiessen as Rachel on Friends Saved By the Bell and Beverly Hills, 90210 veteran Tiffani Thiessen said she auditioned for the part of Rachel on Friends, but she was too young for the role.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Katherine Langford as Betty Cooper on Riverdale Katherine Langford on Riverdale? It almost happened. The Golden Globe-nominated star of 13 Reasons Why auditioned for the role of Betty Cooper, according to Riverdale star Camila Mendes. "I remember we went out and we got falafel with a guy who was auditioning for Archie," Mendes told EW.





Getty Images Katherine Heigl as Jen Lindley on Dawson's Creek It's hard to imagine anyone else playing Capeside's resident NYC transplant, but as creator Kevin Williamson revealed to Entertainment Weekly, the role of Jen almost went to future Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl, thanks to pilot director Steve Miner, who brought the star of his 1994 film My Father the Hero to Williamson's attention. "She looked slightly older at that time. Even though she was younger, I just think she was more mature," Williamson recalled. "She gave a great audition, I remember we were all sort of like, ‘Wow, she's good.'"

Getty Images Selma Blair as Joey Potter on Dawson's Creek The role of Dawson Leery's lovesick BFF Joey Potter turned Katie Holmes into a star, but the role almost wasn't hers. As creator Kevin Williamson admitted to Entertainment Weekly, the role was Selma Blair's to eventually lose. "I really loved Selma until, of course, I got the infamous videotape from the basement of the Holmes family in Toledo, Ohio,"he said of Holmes' last-minute audition. "And when that video showed up, it changed my whole life."

Getty Images/HBO Lisa Edelstein as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City The House and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce actress was so close to taking on the iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw that she even had a completed contract. In the end, however, she was just the back-up to the producers' first choice, Sarah Jessica Parker. "I was either going to do it or not. It all depended on whether she said yes," Edelstein said. "My contract was complete. I was waiting." While we struggle to imagine a world in which SJP is not Carrie Bradshaw, Edelstein actually makes a lot of sense.

Getty Images Ashley Olsen as Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl Initially, The CW wanted Ashley Olsen as our favorite beautiful blonde Upper East Sider, casting director David Rapaport told Buzzfeed, but he only had eyes for Blake Lively. "I was terrified we wouldn't get her or they wouldn't like her because, honestly, the show lived and died on her and I had absolutely no other ideas," he said.

Getty Images Rumer Willis as Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl The CW wanted future Dancing With the Stars champion Rumer Willis as the bitchy Gossip Girl lead, but casting director David Rapaport knew she wasn't right for the role (and would eventually cast her on 90210). "I love Rumer," he told Buzzfeed. "She's grown into quite an amazing actress and person, but that, to me, was based on protecting the investment of a television show where creatively, these lesser-known girls really captured the essence of the show and carried it for six years."

Getty Images; The CW Keke Palmer as Iris West on The Flash Before Keke Palmer was cast on Fox's hilarious horror comedy Scream Queens, she was in the running to play Iris West on The Flash, a role that eventually went to Candice Patton. "We had seen Candice initially, but I think we were too early on in the process to cast her so we ended up testing Keke Palmer and this other girl, but they felt a little too young next to Grant [Gustin]," casting director David Rapaport told Buzzfeed. When he brought Candice back, "it was magic."

HBO Iwan Rheon as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones Iwan Rheon told The Telegraph that when the Game of Thrones pilot was being cast, he made it to the final two for the role of Jon Snow. Of course, Rheon went on to play Ramsay Snow, aka season 5's most hated character, while Kit Harington cemented a place in our hearts as Jon. We can't even bear to imagine it any differently, so we just won't.

NBC, Getty Images Chris Pratt as Chuck on Chuck After working with the Guardians of the Galaxy star on the final season of The O.C., Josh Schwartz revealed Pratt was his first choice for the role that eventually went to Zachary Levi. "He was the first guy I wanted to play 'Chuck'. But as fate would have it, he was destined to guard the galaxy, not the Buy More," Schwartz revealed. "And might I add, couldn't happen to a nicer guy."

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images, Netflix Katie Holmes as Piper on Orange Is the New Black The Dawson's Creek veteran met with Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan early in the show's development, Kohan revealed. Holmes, who is an admitted fan of the series, had "other things to do," Kohan told E! News. "And also in the beginning no one knew what this was."

Getty Images Cobie Smulders as Kate on Lost Yep, Robin Scherbatsky could have been Kate Austen, and two of our favorite shows were almost very different, according to Cobie Smulders. "[Evangeline Lily and I] were both testing for Lost. She owes a lot to me because I went in and I bombed the audition. [laughs] And she was like, ‘Thank you!'"

FOX/CBS/ABC Helen Hunt, Ashley Judd as Alicia on The Good Wife Everybody knows The Good Wife is Julianna Margulies' show, but that almost wasn't the case. The Emmy winner revealed the studio wanted Ashley Judd and Helen Hunt before she got the gig.

NBC; Larry Busacca/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Nancy McKeon as Monica on Friends Back when Friends was still being cast, Courteney Cox read for the role of Rachel, but wanted the role of Monica. However, NBC was looking at The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon to fill the role. "Nancy McKeon, from The Facts of Life, also read for Courteney's part. She gave a terrific performance," Lori Openden, head of casting for NBC at the time, said. "Warren [Littlefield, the then NBC president] let Marta [Kauffman] and David [Crane] make the call. They went off for a walk and came back and said Courteney."

NBC; Larry Busacca/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Lisa Whelchel as Rachel on Friends The former Facts of Life star revealed she read for the role of Rachael Green when Friends was still in its pilot stage. "I remember reading the pilot episode and I said to my husband, ‘This is the funniest script I have ever read and this is going to be a huge hit,'" Lisa Whelchel said on an episode of Oprah: Where Are They Now? But she didn't pursue it because she knew the show would find a lot of its comedy in sex, she said.

WB; Christopher Polk/Getty Images Katie Holmes as Buffy on Buffy the Vampire Slayer Hard to imagine anyone else hunting down vampires in Sunnydale, but the ex-Mrs. Cruise almost had the title role in the WB series. Katie Holmes turned it down to go to high school, and Sarah Michelle Gellar was cast.

HBO, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Lorraine Bracco as Carmela Soprano on The Sopranos The role that eventually went to Edie Falco was originally offered to Lorraine Bracco, but the Oscar nominee said she had already done the role in Goodfellas and wanted to try her hand at something new.

FOX, ABC Taraji P. Henson as Olivia Pope on Scandal Before she was breaking records on Fox's Empire, Taraji P. Henson revealed she auditioned to be Scandal's ultimate fixer, Olivia Pope. "When I went in to read for Shonda Rhimes, in my mind I was like, ‘This is Kerry Washington. Why am I even in here?'…It was hers," she said.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Gillian Anderson as Lady Cora on Downton Abbey Can you imagine Agent Scully residing in Downton Abbey? It almost happened, but the X Files star turned down the role that eventually went to Elizabeth McGovern.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Variety, Sony Pictures Television, AP Photo/John Stillwell, Jason Merritt/Getty Images Danny DeVito, Chris Rock and More as George on Seinfeld Jason Alexander revealed Chris Rock, Danny DeVito, Larry Miller, Nathan Lane and more famous faces were all up for his role on Seinfeld before he got it.

NBC;Valerie Macon/Getty Images Courtney Cox as Rachel on Friends Most die-hard Friends fans know this, but for the uninitiated, Courteney Cox auditioned for Rachel before being cast as her best friend Monica. Jennifer Aniston won the role of Rachel and the rest is history.

CW; Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images Ashlee Simpson as Elena on The Vampire Diaries It's hard to imagine anyone else playing Elena Gilbert on the CW hit series, but Jessica Simpson's sister was the network's first choice. It wasn't until the producers took a second look at Nina Dobrev's audition tape that they decided to go with the Bulgarian beauty.

NBC, Getty Images Mary Lynn Rajskub as Pam on The Office Damnit, Chloe! As much as we love you, you were never meant to play Pam. The 24 star auditioned for the role that eventually was won by Jenna Fisher, and the rest is paper company love history.

HBO, Getty Images Ray Liotta as Tony on The Sopranos The late James Gandolfini was brilliant as Tony Soprano on the HBO drama, but Ray Liotta was the first choice to play the mob boss. In a Today Show interview, he said he turned it down because he wanted to focus on movies, and he didn't want to make the two-year commitment.

NBC; Ron Galella/WireImage Whitney Houston as Sondra on The Cosby Show The legendary singer was offered the lead role in Bill Cosby-led series, but passed to pursue her music career.

HBO, ABC Dana Delany as Carrie on Sex and the City To Sex and the City fans, Sarah Jessica Parker is Carrie Bradshaw, but once upon a time, Dana Delany was offered the role of the New York columnist. The Emmy-winner passed because she had already done mulitple projects involving sex (Nude Girls, Exit to Eden) and didn't want to be involved with a project that had "sex" in the title.

FX, Getty Images Eric Stoltz as Vic on The Shield Creator Shawn Ryan tweeted in 2012 that FX wanted Eric Stoltz to play the corrupt LA officer before the part eventually went to Michael Chiklis.

ABC, Getty Images Craig T. Nelson as Jay on Modern Family Ed O'Neill almost didn't get the part on the ABC hit comedy, but after the Parenthood star asked for too much money, he was offered the role.

NBC; Jim Spellman/WireImage Paul Schaffer as George on Seinfeld David Letterman's bandleader was offered the role by Jerry Seinfeld without an audition, but Shaffer never called him back.

AMC; Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage; Ray Tamarra/Getty Images Matthew Broderick & John Cusack as Walter on Breaking Bad Bryan Cranston won multiple Emmys for his portrayal of Walter White, but AMC execs initially offered the role to John Cusack and Matthew Broderick.

HBO; Robin Marchant/Getty Images Sandra Bernhard as Miranda on Sex and the City Bernhard told Howard Stern she passed on the HBO series and the character that eventually went to Cynthia Nixon because she felt the script wasn't very good.

NBC, Getty Images Tom Selleck as Mitch on Baywatch Baywatch without the Hoff? Yep, that was almost a reality. Tom Selleck was offered the role as Mitch Buchannon, but he turned it down because he didn't want to be seen as a sex symbol. Jokes on him, because that's pretty much how everyone views him now anyway.

Jaimie Trueblood/AMC; Charley Gallay/Getty Images Thomas Jane as Don on Mad Men AMC wanted Jane as Don Draper, but Jon Hamm said during a podcast that Jane passed because he didn't want to be on a television show. Of course, he would go on to star in HBO's Hung.

WB, Getty Images Ryan Reynolds as Xander on Buffy the Vampire Slayer 2010's Sexiest Man Alive could have been part of the Joss Whedon crew, but he passed on the role of Xander. "I love that show and I loved Joss Whedon," he told The Toronto Star in 2008. "But my biggest concern was that I didn't want to play a guy in high school."

NBC, Getty Images Rosie O’Donnell & Megan Mullally as Elaine on Seinfeld Both Rosie and Megan auditioned for the part of Jerry's pal Elaine on the NBC comedy series, but were passed over for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won an Emmy for her performance.

CBS; Frank Micelotta/FOX Scott Foley as Ted on How I Met Your Mother Haaave you met Scott? The Scandal star reportedly auditioned for the main character in the CBS hit comedy. Maybe he'll land a role in the spinoff?

AMC, Getty Images John Hawkes as The Governor on The Walking Dead We love David Morrisey as the dreaded Governor on AMC's hit zombie series, but he wasn't the first pick. John Hawkes was originally courted for the part. "They offered me the role, and I just felt there would be someone else who could do it better," he told MovieWeb in 2010. "I was flattered, and I took a look at the series. It held interest for me, but I just didn't feel like I was the guy for it."

NBC, Getty Images Nicollette Sheridan as Grace on Will & Grace The Desperate Housewives star auditioned for Grace on the NBC comedy series, but lost out to Debra Messing. She did go on to guest star in a future episode of Will & Grace, though.

ABC; Paul Morigi/WireImage Isaiah Washington as Derek on Grey’s Anatomy Ellen Pompeo revealed to the New York Post that creator Shonda Rhimes wanted Isaiah Washington to play McDreamy. "Shonda really wanted to put a black man in the mix. I didn't think they were really going to put an interracial couple on the show and I didn't want him. It was too close to home," she said, referencing her own interracial marriage. "I said I wanted that Dempsey kid. I think that once Isaiah did not get the role it backfired." Washington was fired off the show in season three for using a derogatory slur.

NBC; Jason Merritt/Getty Images Maura Tierney as Sarah on Parenthood The ER star was originally cast as Sarah Braverman on the NBC drama, but had to drop out after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The role then went to Lauren Graham.

ABC; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Michael Keaton as Jack on Lost The character of Jack on Lost was originally meant to be killed off in the pilot, and Michael Keaton was attached to play him. When the writers decided to make Jack the protagonist, the Batman star had to withdraw due to the commitment the role would come with, and Matthew Fox slid on in.

NBC, Getty Images Adam Scott as Jim on The Office Though both adorable, we all know that John Krasinski always belonged at Dunder Mifflin, just like Adam Scott belongs in Pawnee with Leslie (Amy Poehler). But as Rainn Wilson revealed with an audition list photo, Scott came in to read for the part of Jim.

NBC; Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images Jon Cryer as Chandler on Friends Could this alternate casting BE any more wrong? Matthew Perry was born to play Chandler Bing, but the Two and a Half Men star was in the running for the part. Unfortunately (fortunately?), one of his audition tapes never got to the network execs in time. NEXT GALLERY: Reality TV's Biggest Scandals