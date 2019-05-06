BRB, we're just heading to Central Perk to meet up with our favorite friends!

OK, so sadly that's not our reality, but wouldn't it be great if you were actually pals with the characters on Friends? That's a not-so-secret dream of ours...since we did just tell you about it.

While our obsession with Friends and the wonderful characters that frequently sipped out of massive coffee cups in the cutest, hippest coffee shop in New York City, is well-known, how long we've loved them might be shocking.

For fans of the NBC series, loving Friends has become a way of life for so many years now that we've lost track. What you might not know is that the show originally premiered on September 22 in 1994. What's even more insane is that today, May 6, 2019, marks the series' 15-year anniversary of its iconic and tear-filled finale.

Yes, the show left our TV screens 15 years ago in 2004 and we're still not happy about it.