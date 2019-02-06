So no one told you that they were gonna feel this way...

Remember Fun Bobby on Friends? What about Rachel's ex Barry? And her Italian boyfriend Paolo? The U.K. newspaper The Guardian caught up with the actors who played these and other minor yet memorable characters on Friends, which aired for 10 seasons until 2004...and is now probably your go-to on Netflix.

Fun Bobby: Vincent Ventresca played the character, Monica's on-again, off-again boyfriend, and we discovered in season two that Fun Bobby is only fun when he drinks, and he drinks a lot.

"I was starstruck by David Schwimmer (Ross)," the actor told The Guardian. "Of course, the girls were incredible and you sort of fell in love with them. But David was the one I desperately wanted to like me; and he was the one most not interested in meeting anyone."