Some even laid out picnic blankets and celebrated with champagne despite the blustery October day, and all cheered the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson as she made her way to the church a blushing bride-to-be and came out a newlywed.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making our wedding so special and for thinking of us as we start our married life," read handwritten thank-you note Eugenie and Jack drew up to reply to the thousands of well-wishers who sent them cards and congratulatory messages. "We are completely over-whelmed with happiness."

Eugenie's mum, the Duchess of York, also sent thank-yous (albeit typed ones), and in addition to agreeing that it was a most beautiful wedding, she wrote, "We are so happy to welcome Jack into our family, he is the most marvelous person and enriches Eugenie's life. They are such a devoted couple."

And with most of the news oxygen sucked up in the U.K. by either Brexit or the incoming royal baby, James and Eugenie have been enjoying a remarkably quiet honeymoon period since tying the knot on Oct. 12. But—and they could probably check with Harry and Meghan on this—they're not missing anything by not being the subject of endless headlines (not to mention the inevitable bump-watch).