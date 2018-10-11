While Kate Middleton's wedding gown by Sarah Burton will go down in history as one of the all-time iconic dresses, the royal bride was very close to being upstaged on her big day by a couple of hats.

The elaborate Philip Treacy fascinators sported by Prince William's first cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenieinstantly went just as viral as Pippa Middleton's bum or anything else that occurred on April 29, 2011, the audacity of headpieces turning into one of the event's prevailing themes.

Suffice it to say, the hats the sisters wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19 did not achieve liftoff.

"There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset," Eugenie recalled the hullabaloo after Will and Kate's wedding in the September 2018 issue of British Vogue. "We were just about to step out and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her. And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me."

But at least the ladies shut the party down later that night.