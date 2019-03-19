Kristoff St. John's co-stars are set to pay tribute to him on upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless.

The actor and Daytime Emmy winner, who played character Neil Winters since 1991, passed away in early February at the age of 52. E! News learned at the time that police were called to St. John's home for a possible alcohol overdose on Sunday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m., where they found him dead. The following day, an autopsy was completed but offered little insight into his final moments. St. John's cause of death had been deferred by the Los Angeles County Coroner until an "additional investigation" was completed.

St. John's death has since been ruled accidental and the cause of death was listed as hypertrophic heart disease. Other conditions contributing, but not related to the immediate cause of death included myocardial bridging of the left anterior descending coronary artery and the effects of ethanol.