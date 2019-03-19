Young and the Restless Star Kristoff St. John's Cause of Death Revealed

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 8:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kristoff St. John

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

More than a month since his untimely passingKristoff St. John's cause of death has finally been revealed. 

According to online coroner case records, the late Young and The Restless actor's death at his home was ruled an accident and the cause was listed as hypertrophic heart disease. 

At the time of his death in early February, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that police were called for a possible alcohol overdose and found the actor dead in his home in Calif. around 2 p.m. on a Sunday. An autopsy was completed one day later, but the cause of his death was deferred by the Los Angeles County Coroner until an "additional investigation" was finished.

The actor who originated the role of Neil Winters on the long-running soap opera was 52 years old. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

"The news of Kristoff St. John's passing is heartbreaking. He was a very talented actor and an even better person," CBS Television Network and Sony Pictures Television said in a joint statement. 

Kristoff St. John

Renard Garr/Getty Images

"For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on The Young and the Restless for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him. On behalf of the Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his two daughters, Paris and Lola."

Earlier this month, St. John's fiancée Kseniya Mikhaleva revealed she would not be able to attend his funeral. "Several weeks ago I applied for an 'emergency' visa for the funeral to say goodbye my fiancé and beloved," she wrote on Instagram. "The reply from the Embassy was 'No'. My heart is broken."

As she continued, "I am going through this with a huge pain in my heart,and realize that I don't have opportunity to say goodbye to him and put flowers on his grave. It is not right, not fair. Fly, my love, and finally find peace."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Death , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mandy Moore

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bachelorette, Conestants, Cameron A, Connor S

What We Know About The Bachelorette Season 15 Contestants

Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Makes First Solo Outing With Queen Elizabeth II

Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show

Tearful Wendy Williams Reveals She's Living in a Sober House

James Corden, Tonys

James Corden to Host the 2019 Tony Awards

Jill Zarin Hollywood Medium 405

"No One's Gonna Believe This!" See Jill Zarin's First Reading Since Her Husband's Death on Hollywood Medium

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Couples Revealed: You'll Never Guess Who's Back

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.