Young and the Restless Star Kristoff St. John Dead at 52

A New York native, he got his start on television with brief appearances on shows like Happy Days and Wonder Woman. By the late 1980s, St. John landed a recurring role on Charlie & Co. before The Young and the Restless in 1991, on which he starred until his death.

St. John won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his performance on the show and was nominated an additional nine times.

"The news of Kristoff St. John's passing is heartbreaking. He was a very talented actor and an even better person," CBS Television Network and Sony Pictures Television said in a joint statement. "For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on The Young and the Restless for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him. On behalf of the Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his two daughters, Paris and Lola."