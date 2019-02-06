Kristoff St. John's final episode of The Young and the Restless has aired.

The actor and Daytime Emmy winner passed away over the weekend at the age of 52. E! News learned that police were called to St. John's home for a possible alcohol overdose on Sunday at 2 p.m., where they found him dead. The following day, an autopsy was completed but offered little insight into his final moments. St. John's cause of death has been deferred by the Los Angeles County Coroner until an "additional investigation" is completed.

"The news of Kristoff St. John's passing is heartbreaking. He was a very talented actor and an even better person," CBS Television Network and Sony Pictures Television said in a joint statement. "For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on The Young and the Restless for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him. On behalf of the Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his two daughters, Paris and Lola."