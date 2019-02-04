Kristoff St. John's Cause Of Death Under ''Additional Investigation'' as Autopsy Is Completed

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 2:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kristoff St. John's cause of death has been deferred by the Los Angeles County Coroner until an "additional investigation" is completed.

The soap opera star's autopsy has been completed one day after he was found dead in his home in Calif. However, the autopsy report, which was obtained by E! News, offers little insight into the Young and the Restless star's final moments. 

E! News can confirm that police were called to St. John's home for a possible alcohol overdose on Sunday at 2 p.m., where they found the star dead. The authorities offered no further details at the time.

At the time of his death, the 52-year-old was engaged to Kseniya Mikhaleva, who he proposed to in August. "How did it happen ??? How ??? Why did you leave so early ???? and left me alone ..... I can't believe," she wrote on Instagram on Monday. "You were everything to me .... you were a loving father, a loving man,.....how love??we should doing a lot of things in future......"

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

The star is survived by his two daughters, Paris and Lola. In a statement released by attorney Marg Geragos, the St. John family said, "Few men had the unique strength, courage & sensitivity that @kristoffstjohn1 lived every single minute of every day. He impacted everyone he met and millions who he inspired and in turn admired him. On behalf of @MiaStJohnBoxer & @TheStJohnFamily thank you for all of your love.

In recent years, the Neil Winters actor was reportedly plagued by mental health issues following the apparent suicide of his son Julian. In 2017, it was reported that the star underwent psychiatric treatment an alleged mental health "scare."

Our thoughts are with the St. John family. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Soap Operas , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mahershala Ali, Regina King, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean, Instagram

Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Girl Navy Rome

Elyse Dehlbom, Colton Underwood

Why The Bachelor's Elyse Left Colton Underwood Heartbroken

Bekah Martinez, Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Bachelor Star Bekah Martinez Gives Birth to Her First Child

Penn Badgley, You

Everything We Know About You Season 2

Celebs' 1st Grammys: Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga & More

Sofia Vergara Reveals New Collection & "Modern Family" Secrets

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.