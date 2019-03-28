She Was Born This Way! Vote for Lady Gaga's Best Song As We Celebrate Her Birthday

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Mar. 28, 2019 8:00 AM

Lady Gaga

YouTube/Vogue

Attention, Little Monsters: It's Lady Gaga's birthday!

The Oscar-winning actress turns 33 years old today and we are so grateful for another year of both music and movie magic thanks to Gaga. 

For a decade now, Gaga has been entertaining fans in one way or another and we can't wait to see what's coming our way this year. Whether its starring on a horror series like American Horror Story, creating music, or getting on the big screen in A Star Is Born, it's clear that she can do it all.

While we could talk all about Gaga's gorgeous red carpet style during her movie tour, or her amazing award show speeches, we'd rather talk about her music, since it is after all what brought her into the entertainment world in the first place.

As we wait for the New York native to drop her sixth studio album, why not look back at a few of her best songs to date.

Throughout her music career, Gaga has released five solo albums, as well as a soundtrack for A Star Is Born, and we've loved each and every one of them. There have been hits after hits on a variety of her albums and we would listen to them all day, every day if we could.

The question we have for you however is which of Gaga's songs is your all-time favorite? From her tracks on The Fame Monster to her songs on Joanne, there are a lot to choose from, so we've narrowed it down to her best 20 songs so far.

Tunes like "Just Dance" and "Poker Face" from her debut album for starters are serious standouts.

Maybe you're a big fan of her Born This Way record with tracks like, "The Edge of Glory" or "Born This Way." What about, "Telephone" or "Gypsy?"

There's also hits including, "Diamond Heart" and "Perfect Illusion" that we can't help but love as well as "Shallow" that's a serious top song contender.

We know it'll be hard to pick just one favorite, but all you Little Monsters out there can rise to the challenge!

Happy birthday, Gaga, may it be filled with sequins, glitter and a giant dance party.

Lady Gaga Song Poll
Which Lady Gaga tune is your jam?
