1:46.

Ask any true fan of A Star Is Born what the significance of that time-stamp is and they will most likely be able to immediately tell you that it's the exact moment Lady Gaga sings the movie's first teaser trailer. It was the world's introduction to Gaga as a serious actress, Bradley Cooper as a director and singer (as Jackson Maine), and, of course, to "Shallow," the unexpected hit song of 2018 that no one saw coming—or can stop singing.

"Shallow" (and the ASIB soundtrack) is up for three awards at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1—including Top Selling Song, Top Selling Soundtrack and Billboard Chat Achievement Award—and has already taken home major trophies at the Oscars, Golden Globes and Grammys.

After the live event, Cooper could very well likely and somewhat unexpectedly add Billboard award winner to his impressive resume, with Gaga set to add a few more golden statues to her already impressive mantle, which holds six Grammys, including the one for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Shallow."