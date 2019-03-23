Golden (Warriors) Couple Stephen & Ayesha Curry's Picture Perfect Romance Throughout the Years

Stephen "Steph" Curry is one of the biggest names in basketball, but he's not the only Curry who's caught our attention in recent years.
The Golden State Warriors player's wife, Ayesha Curry, has become of the our favorite women to watch.
Not only is Ayesha the wife to Steph, and the mother to his three beautiful children, including scene-stealer Riley, but she is a fierce businesswoman and cooking extraordinaire.
She's been a Covergirl spokeswoman, has written a cookbook, has a Target cookware collection, co-founded Cheeky Kids paper goods—which helps to end child hunger through the sale of its products—and she collaborated with chef Michael Mina to open International Smoke in San Francisco, which is an ultimate dining experience.
Sounds pretty impressive, right?
What makes this lifestyle guru even more lovable is her dreamy relationship with her husband. Growing up in North Carolina, the two lovebirds met as teens and in high school they began one beautiful romance.
It's that relationship that gives fans goals of forever love and makes them intensely watch and root for the Currys.
That's why in honor of the mother of three's birthday—she turns 30 years old today—we're giving you a glimpse into their unbreakable bond and more than a decade-old romance.
Happy birthday, Ayesha! We hope it's filled with good food and family...and maybe another adorable photo (like the ones below) with your handsome hubbie!