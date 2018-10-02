EXCLUSIVE!

Jessica Alba Shares Why Ayesha Curry Is the Perfect Honest Company Ambassador

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 5:00 PM

Ayesha Curry is the newest addition to the Honest Company franchise and Jessica Alba is very happy about it.

When you think about it, they have a lot in common. Jessica is a mom to three: Honor (age 10), Haven (age 7) and Hayes (9 months), and yet still manages to operate a multimillion dollar consumer goods company and Honest Beauty, as well as act in a primetime series, L.A.'s Finest, with Gabrielle Union (coming soon!). Ayesha, who is married to NBA player Stephen Curry, also has two daughters and a son: Riley (age 6), Ryan (age 3) and Canon (3 months), as well as a number of other titles, including the host of The Great American Baking Show and her Food Network show, Ayesha's Homemade, brand ambassador to Covergirl and cookbook author.

If you ever doubted whether women can do it all, Ayesha and Jessica's résumés are living proof that they can.

"Ayesha amazes me, she's an incredible chef, dedicated mom, and inspiring entrepreneur," the founder of the Honest Company said in a statement, prior to the celebration of the new diapers. "She is all about living a happy, healthy life and what she uses in her home and on her babies has always been super important to her. Ayesha values perfectly align with Honest's mission which makes her the ultimate Honest Mama and I am thrilled to be partnering with her!"

Check out everything Jessica had to say about the new Honest Company brand ambassador in the video above!

