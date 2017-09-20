Ayesha Curry Is the Newest Face of Covergirl

"My philosophy is all about seeking joy and creating balance in life," Ayesha stated in a press release. "I've shared a lot about how I do this with food, family and faith, and now, through my partnership with Covergirl, I want to share how makeup helps create those moments of happiness, confidence and self-expression."

With her signature bright, wide smile, the star will kick off her collaboration with a new product: the Peacock Flare Mascara. The new lash product promises drama and glamour with a few coats—perfect for her look and on-camera projects as a chef. The new product hits shelves in November.