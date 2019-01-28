Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Just Took a Big Step in Settling Their Divorce

Mon., Jan. 28, 2019

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are nearing the finish line of their divorce.

The Magic Mike star and his estranged wife are set to go through a "case resolution conference" that will help the pair to expedite their divorce settlement. According to documents obtained by E! News, the actor and actress, or their respective lawyers, will meet beforehand to discuss what each person is asking for in the case, solve financial issues and determine whether or not they will be requesting expert witnesses. After this step is completed, they will meet in front of the judge to determine if or when their divorce will be settled.

In a statement to E! News, Jenna's lawyer, Samantha Spector said, "We look forward to resolving these matters in a timely and straightforward way. Nothing in the world matters more to Jenna than the comfort and well-being of her daughter Everly. Everything Jenna has done and will continue to do is with that in mind."

Jenna filed for divorce from her former Step Up co-star in October, over eight months after announcing their split in a joint statement. Their divorce documents, which were previously obtained by E! News, indicate that the couple desires to share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter Everly.

Despite their split, the former couple remains on good terms and often spends time together as a family with Everly.

In their April statement, the parents, who were married for eight years, said, "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."

They even spent Halloween together so that they could both be there to take Everly out trick or treating. 

In the months since they formally split, they have started dating new people. Channing is dating singer Jessie J, while Jenna is seeing actor Steve Kazee. And more importantly, both wish each other the best in their new romantic endeavors. 

