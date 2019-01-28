Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are nearing the finish line of their divorce.

The Magic Mike star and his estranged wife are set to go through a "case resolution conference" that will help the pair to expedite their divorce settlement. According to documents obtained by E! News, the actor and actress, or their respective lawyers, will meet beforehand to discuss what each person is asking for in the case, solve financial issues and determine whether or not they will be requesting expert witnesses. After this step is completed, they will meet in front of the judge to determine if or when their divorce will be settled.

In a statement to E! News, Jenna's lawyer, Samantha Spector said, "We look forward to resolving these matters in a timely and straightforward way. Nothing in the world matters more to Jenna than the comfort and well-being of her daughter Everly. Everything Jenna has done and will continue to do is with that in mind."