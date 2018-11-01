Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Reunite on Halloween

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 4:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum, Halloween

Instagram

Channing Tatum reunited with Jenna Dewan on Halloween to take their daughter, Everly, trick-or-treating.

The Magic Mike star dressed up as the genie from Disney's Aladdin and the World of Dance mentor donned a Cleopatra costume. Tatum documented their family outing on Instagram and even shared a selfie of the duo. He also posted a video of him spooking his former spouse, as well as footage of the two parents holding their 5-year-old daughter's hand. 

One particularly funny moment was when the stars asked someone handing out candy if they could enter their house, so their daughter could use the bathroom.

"I made Jenna do it because I was afraid that they wouldn't be so receptive to me," Tatum said, noting his face was completely covered with a mask.

The reunion came just a few days after Dewan officially filed for divorce from Tatum. Still, their amicable co-parenting shouldn't come as a surprise to fans. When they announced their separation seven months ago, the two made it clear "we are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2018

This wasn't the first time the two had come together for their daughter. They also reunited for a visit to the little lady's school back in June.

However, the celebrities are definitely moving on and have been romantically linked to other people. Last month, E! News reported Tatum is dating Jessie J. The actor was spotted attending one of the singer's concerts in Houston, TX just a few days before. Dewan also seems to have a new man in her life. She was spotted getting cozy with actor Steve Kazee at a Halloween party last weekend.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jenna Dewan , Channing Tatum , Top Stories , Apple News , Halloween
Latest News
Emily Ratajkowski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Shawn Mendes, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

These Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Musical Guests Will Have All the Hits Covered

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Calls Friends "Retarded" for Not Recognizing Her Pamela Anderson Halloween Costume

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Is a Social Media Queen and You Should Start Following Her ASAP

Emilia Clarke, GOT, Game of Thrones

Prepare for an "Incredibly Emotional" and "Bittersweet" Final Season of Game of Thrones

Heidi Klum, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Heidi Klum's Princess Fiona Costume Will Make You Green With Envy: See Her Epic Halloween Transformation

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé Couples Status Check: Who's Still Together and Who Got Divorced?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.