Some actors take "break a leg" as a bit of good luck, and some apparently take it literally.

Last night's production of Rent Supposed-to-be-Live was sent into a little bit of chaos due to the fact that Brennin Hunt, who plays main character Roger, broke his foot during dress rehearsal on Saturday. Roger spends a whole lot of the show jumping around (a seriously large portion of the show), so the solution was to use footage from the dress rehearsal up until the foot got broken, and then rework the last act to work live, with Roger seated.

Many viewers were a little disappointed that Rent Live wasn't actually live, but it was a tough decision Fox had to make without understudies for its main cast members. Plus, that's kind of what the filmed dress rehearsal is for: in case of emergency.

Hunt spoke out in multiple interviews Monday morning and explained exactly how that emergency went down on Saturday night.