Rent Live Is Not Quite So Live After Star Brennin Hunt's Injury

So that was more like Rent Half-Live.

After leading cast member Brennin Hunt, who plays Roger, broke his foot during yesterday's rehearsal of what was supposed to be a live production, a whole lot of changes had to be made, including making most of the production not live.

About 20 minutes into the show, after a few scenes labeled as "previously recorded," the entire cast gathered on stage to explain what had happened.

"Last night during our performance in front of a live audience, one of our cast members sustained an injury," Vanessa Hudgens, who plays Maureen, said. "A visit to the hospital confirmed that Brennin Hunt, our Roger, had broken his foot and will be unable to perform tonight."