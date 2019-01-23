It's the battle of the bastards.

No, Game of Thrones didn't stage another epic fight scene. We're talking about an even greater, real-life war: The unexpected throwdown between Hulu and Netflix as both online streaming services released documentaries about the epic rise and fall of the Fyre Festival, the infamous music festival that boasted it would redefine the music festival industry...which it did, but only because it was a full-on disaster that dominated headlines in 2017 and landed its founder Billy McFarland in prison.

Both documentaries chronicled how McFarland & Co. (including rapper Ja Rule, who has since defended himself on Twitter) attempted to pull this off, including the lead-up to the debacle, which was fueled by the influencer-driven promotional blitz on social media. (See a lot of #ad or #sponsored on your feed while scrolling? You can partially blame/thank Fyre!)

The films, each with their own ties to the Fyre Festival itself, just went about it in very different ways.