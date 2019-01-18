First they brought back Queer Eye, and now? It's Unsolved Mysteries. That's right, Netflix is reviving the mystery douc-series Unsolved Mysteries for at least 12 new episodes. The show's original creators are on board the revival as are the producers of Stranger Things.

"This modern take on the classic series will maintain the chilling feeling viewers loved about the original, while also telling the stories through the lens of a premium Netflix documentary series. Each episode will focus on one mystery and once again will look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases," Netflix's official description reads.