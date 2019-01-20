Ja Rule Defends Himself Amid Fyre Festival Documentaries: "I Too Was Hustled, Scammed, Bamboozled"

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Jan. 20, 2019 3:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ja Rule

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Ja Rule wants to clarify the circumstances surrounding the infamous Fyre Festival

The rapper and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland co-organized the festival, which was advertised an exclusive and luxurious music-filled weekend in the Bahamas. Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski were some of the promoters for the big weekend. Those who attended it, however, were in for a rude awakening and likened the surroundings to "a disaster," "refugee camp" and "mass chaos."

Fyre Festival came back into the news cycle last week after both Hulu and Netflix released documentaries about the weekend that went viral on social media.

Although McFarland was arrested and charged with wire fraud in July 2017 and later sentenced to 6 years in prison, Ja Rule is insisting he's in the clear. "I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???" he tweeted Sunday morning.

Read

Fyre Festival's Failure Was Only the Tip of the Iceberg: Inside Billy McFarland's Greatest Party That Never Was

The "Livin' It Up" artist had similar words in 2017 following the disaster. "I'm heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event it WAS NOT A SCAM," he wrote in a note. 

He added, "I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT."

Fyre Festival, Ja Rule, Billy McFarland

Lee/Prahl/ Splash News; Getty Images

On Sunday, Ja Rule took time to respond to tweets and answer people's questions about the festival and documentaries. "I guess I'm on Fyre this week..." he wrote with the fire emoji and laughing crying emojis.

In response to one tweet accusing him of scamming people, Ja Rule replied, "tell me how it makes sense for Ja Rule to scam ppl???"

Fyre Festival

Tom Knight

Many of his tweets pointed fingers at McFarland. When asked why Ja Rule didn't partake in the documentaries, he wrote, "Because Billy was involved with BOTH he was trying to get them to pay him and Hulu bit... I heard they paid him somewhere btw 100 to 250... that money was supposed to go to the locals by LAW..."

He wrote in another tweet, "the docs clearly have Billy at fault but let's blame the rapper lmao ok..."

Ja Rule asserted later that he "NEVER MADE OR GOT PAID ONE DOLLAR FROM FYRE... BUT EVERYONE ELSE DID!!!" and that he lost "PLENTY" of money on it.

He also called himself a victim of McFarland's scam. "I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!" he tweeted.

Ja Rule mentioned those who worked the festival that weekend as well. "I feel bad for those ppl... but I did not and would never scam ANYONE... period!!!" he wrote. "And I don't care if anyone sympathizes with me or not those are the FACTS!!!"

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Documentary , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rumer Willis, Kate Beckinsale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Doubles Down on President Trump and Gets Political During Enigma Performance

Dolly Parton

Secret Tattoos, Lesbian Rumors and an Affair That Nearly Killed Her: Inside Dolly Parton's Endlessly Fascinating World

Billy McFarland, Fyre

Fyre Festival's Failure Was Only the Tip of the Iceberg: Inside Billy McFarland's Greatest Party That Never Was

R. Kelly Dropped By Sony Music Label RCA

Princess Nokia, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Called Out By Rapper Princess Nokia for Stealing ''7 Rings''

Samantha Ronson

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.