All the Stars Who Gave Us Major FOMO at the 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 5:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kristen Bell, Dax Shephard, Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globe Awards

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The 2019 Golden Globes were held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday—and what a night it was.

Television and film's biggest stars arrived decked out in their finest to celebrate the incredible work of their peers. Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book took home the top prizes in the movie categories—winning Best Motion Picture in the Drama and Musical or Comedy categories, respectively—while The Americans and The Kominsky Method were TV's big winners, snagging the awards for Best Television Series in the Drama and Musical or Comedy categories.

While fans caught most of the action on TV (check out moments you may have missed here), many viewers couldn't help but wish they were able to attend the award show in-person. From Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh's opening monologue to Taylor Swift's surprise guest appearance, there were plenty of memorable moments to make viewers experience that slight fear of missing out.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Check out the gallery to see which stars gave us major FOMO.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

This duo was already the definition of #RelationshipGoals before Sunday night's big show. But when fans saw them smiling sweetly at each other on the red carpet and Krasinski cheering on Blunt for her Mary Poppins Returns nominations, they couldn't help but fall in love with them even more—and wish they were at their table.

Sandra Oh, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

Sandra Oh

Not only did the actress leave viewers laughing with her hilarious hosting jokes, but she also brought the waterworks when she won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for her role in Killing Eve. While many fans were proud of the Grey's Anatomy alumna, nobody seemed more pleased than her proud papa, who gave his daughter a standing ovation and made us feel all the feels.

Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther Cast, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Black Panther Cast

Even though Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o didn't take home the trophy for Best Motion Picture (Drama) for Black Panther, they didn't let that stop them from having a memorable night. The cast slayed in their red carpet looks, and clearly shared a bond that made us want to join in on their fun.

"We're one big family," Jordan told E! News. "The type of conversations we had and the time we spent together to really understand our characters and the story and the message we were trying to send, we had to get close and support one another and give each other what we needed in front of the camera and behind."

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Taylor Swift

The 10-time Grammy winner gave fans the ultimate surprise when she took the stage with Idris Elba to present the awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song. Of course, she was also there to support her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who appeared in The Favourite. Getting to celebrate the big night with these two and see all of their sweet moments together would have been part of our "Wildest Dreams."

Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Proposal

NBC

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph

These two funny ladies left everyone in stitches after Rudolph pretended to propose to her fellow Saturday Night Live alumna. We can only imagine the good times and laughs they shared at their table.

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster was the belle of the ball. Not only did she look radiant in her Valentino gown—a touching tribute to Judy Garland—but she also made fans shed a happy tear when she broke down after winning the award for Best Original Song for her track "Shallow."

Article continues below

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Here's another celebrity couple we just can't get enough of. From start to finish, these A-listers looked like they had an absolute blast. Whether it was Bell hilariously icing her fingers to help get her rings on or the two of them striking silly poses on the red carpet, there was never a dull moment. Maybe next year we could double date?

Judy Greer, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

The FIJI Water Girl

Fans may not have known her face before Sunday night, but Kelleth Cuthbert instantly became an internet star after she was consistently photographed standing behind celebrities with her FIJI water tray. Not a bad way to spend a night, right?

We can't wait until next year!

For a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , Awards , 2019 Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Soup

Condensed Soup: Small But Powerful

Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

2019 Golden Globes: After-Party Pics

Kristen Bell, Dax Shephard, Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globe Awards

Stars Who Gave Us Major FOMO at the 2019 Golden Globes

Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rachel Brosnahan Treats Herself to In-N-Out After the 2019 Golden Globes

Rami Malek, Sandra Oh, Christian Bale, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 Golden Globes

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.