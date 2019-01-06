She Said Yes! Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Stage a Fake Proposal at 2019 Golden Globes

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:57 PM

Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph

Amy Poehlerand Maya Rudolph are engaged!

The former Saturday Night Live stars surprised the star-studded 2019 Golden Globes audience when they randomly got engaged onstage while presenting the award for Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture. During the moment, which is likely a subtle shade at the 2018 Emmys proposal, Maya suddenly turned to the crowd and said, "I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry, guys, but I just have to do this." She then turned to her fellow presenter and proclaimed, "Amy, you are the love of my life... You have always been there for me."

Amy was in total fake shock and questioned, "What are you doing? Oh, my god, what are you doing?"

That was when Maya pulled out her ring box and popped the big question. 

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Of course, Amy was concerned that she might be taking away from the winner's big moment but Maya assured that "it's just best screenplay." 

Amy couldn't deny herself the opportunity to marry the love of her life, so she said yes! "1,000 times yes! I can't believe you are doing this in front of everyone," the comedian shared. 

Last year, Glenn Weiss truly and genuinely shocked the crowd at the 2018 Emmys when he got down on one knee to ask Jan Svendsen to marry him. She, of course, said yes and the audience went wild with joy. However, there were the nay-sayers on social media who posited that the whole proposal was staged.

Of course, the show must go on and winners were presented with their awards. To see the full list of winners, check out the list here!

Tune in to the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

