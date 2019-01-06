Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 4:00 AM

Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards are finally here!

That means 'tis the season for unforgettable red carpet moments as well as snippets from inside the show we could never forget. Remember last year when Tom Hanks became everyone's best friend at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards when he started handing out martinis to the crowd? Or what about 10 years ago when  Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were still a couple or when the Jonas Brothers were fresh off a new album?

At the 2018 Emmy Awards, there was a proposal onstage. She said yes! How perfect was that?! Will that happen this year at another awards show?

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh hosted the show and recently told E! News how they prepared for the big day. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star told Zuri Hall "There's no advice that Sandra needs from me. She knows exactly what she's doing. She's a G.D. pro."

It was a talent-packed field this year with movies like A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper going up against Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan in Black Panther in the Best Motion Picture-Drama category.

Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns goes up against Olivia Colman in The Favourite, Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians, Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade and Charlize Theron in Tully for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. The rest of the categories are just as competitive!

You won't want to miss what's on TV and in case you were wondering what went on when the cameras weren't rolling, E! News has still got you covered.

Be sure to watch E! on Sunday, Jan. 6 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT or our Countdown and Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage! Then don't miss the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head back to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.!

