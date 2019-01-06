The cast of Black Panther is showing the world how it's done.

Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'odished to E! News' Ryan Seacrest at the 2019 Golden Globes about the bond between the whole cast and crew, and the strong impact it has had on the world.

"We're one big family," Michael shared. "The type of conversations we had and the time we spent together to really understand our characters and the story and the message we were trying to send, we had to get close and support one another and give each other what we needed in front of the camera and behind."

Moreover, Jordan feels that those talks and moments created relationships that will "last a lifetime."