The 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Was on Fire: Which Celeb Earned Your Best Dressed Vote?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga,76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

2019's award season has officially begun!

On Sunday, stars from both the film and television industries descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards and proved that 2019 is going to be a year to remember.

As celebrities and fans gathered to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg and Killing Eve's Sandra Oh host this year's show, who took home the night's biggest awards wasn't all that was on their minds. Sure, Bohemian Rhapsody winning Best Motion Picture — Drama and Oh taking home the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama was a very exciting thing to see, but there was one other big thing we were all talking about...fashion.

Every year fans watch with baited breath to see which stars slay the red carpet at award shows and the Golden Globes really took the heat up a notch when it came to style and jaw-dropping looks.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Celebrities including, Saoirse Ronan in a shimmering Gucci gown and Chopard jewels and Timothée Chalamet in head-to-toe Versace (complete with a harness) for example, caught our attention from the moment they hit the carpet.

Halle Berry (in a wine colored Zuhair Murad gown) and Lady Gaga (in custom lavender Valentino) also made us stop and stare, because let's be honest they looked so freaking stunning.

Julia Roberts on the other hand was wearing a show-stopping number we won't soon forget. The Homecoming actress rocked a nude top with a long train and sleek black pants (and Chopard jewels) for a chic ensemble we're still obsessing over.

Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt donned a silver lace gown, while Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan rocked a dress that actually had shorts underneath that were exposed when she moved throughout the night. It was ah-mazing. 

Lili Reinhart, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Of course we can't forget Emmy Rossum, who wore a gorgeous pink tulle Monique Lhuillier gown that was fit for a princess. Golden Globes winner Regina King also caught our eye when she donned a sparkly, form-fitting pink frock by Alberta Ferretti that was to die for.

Our final favorite from the night was Riverdale star Lili Reinhart. She came dressed to impress at her first Globes show in a red, tulle ball gown by KHYELI and matching Christian Louboutin shoes...and eye shadow.

There were a lot more impeccably dressed stars that showed up at the 2019 Golden Globes, but these nine women and one dapper dude were definitely our favorites. The question is, which one has your vote for best dressed?

Read

Check Out the BTS Moments From Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard & More at the 2019 Golden Globes: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

Sound off in our poll below on which gorgeous gown or ensemble still stands out in your mind from last night's award show. Then, start pinning things to your mood board on how to recreate the epic look and somehow incorporate it into your daily style ASAP. You know you want to!

For more fashion and celebrity news from the 2019 Golden Globes make sure to tune into E! News tonight at 7 p.m. on E!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Saoirse Ronan, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan

The star is stunning in Gucci dress and Chopard jewelry.

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet

The actor is winning with a Louis Vuitton all-black ensemble, featuring a harness that we couldn't stop talking about.

Nicole Kidman, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman

The star's Michael Kors Collection dress is amazing, but the actress takes it to the next level with a silver circular purse.

Article continues below

Danai Gurira, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

The Black Panther actress dress is fire, as is her Fred Leighton jewelry.

Halle Berry, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Halle Berry

The star ages like fine wine. Every award season, her looks gets better. Case in point: this Zuhair Murad gown.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga

The stars stuns in lavender from head to toe, wearing custom Valentino.

Article continues below

Kristen Bell, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Kristen Bell

The actress is as stunning as ever in a pale pink Zuhair Murad gown.

Julia Roberts, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Julia Roberts

The Homecoming actress stuns with a nude top with a long train, black pants that have been tailored to perfection and Chopard jewelry.

Charlize Theron, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron

The actress is a beauty in a two-toned gown with a large neck bow from Dior with Bvlgari jewels.

Article continues below

Emily Blunt, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Emily Blunt

This silver lace number with an asymmetrical hem is a stunning number on the star.

Constance Wu, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Constance Wu

The star is a crazy-rich in style in a nude-toned gown with an orange velvet belt.

Gemma Chan, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

The Crazy Rich Asians is wearing shorts on the red carpet, yet this ensemble is so awing that we almost didn't notice.

Article continues below

Keri Russell, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Keri Russell

You could not miss The Americans star in her silver sequined dress with a plunging neckline.

Penélope Cruz, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz

The actress is stunning in a Ralph & Russo gown with velvet straps.

Emmy Rossum, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum

Pretty in pink, the actress is a sight to see in Monique Lhuillier on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Octavia Spencer, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Octavia Spencer

The actress is gorgeous in a black dress with a full skirt and Tamara Mellon heels.

Regina King, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Regina King

This form-fitting Alberta Ferretti dress is a winner on the red carpet.

Dakota Fanning, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Dakota Fanning

The actress stuns in a classic, silver-toned gown from Armani Prive, a statement necklace, paired with a red lip.

Article continues below

Lili Reinhart, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Image

Lili Reinhart

This star is ravishing in a red, tulle gown with matching eye makeup.

Laura Harrier, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Laura Harrier

In a gown with a plunging neckline, embellished neckline and sequined skirt, the BlacKkKlansman is as flawless as ever.

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Giuliana Rancic

The E! News host is perfection in a white gown with a silver, embellished neckline.

Article continues below

Sandra Oh, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Sandra Oh

The former Grey's Anatomy star perfects Hollywood glamour with a white gown with ruching along one shoulder.

Kristin Cavallari, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari

The red carpet star shines bright in a metallic gown with sheer detailing.

Cody Fern, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Image

Cody Fern

The sheer neckline on this button-up shirt transforms this all-black outfit into a red carpet-worthy style.

Article continues below

Kiki Layne, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Kiki Layne

The If Beale Street Could Talk actress appears in a princess-worthy gown, featuring a caged bodice.

Ryan Seacrest, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest

The former E! News host looks dapper in a purple velvet tuxedo jacket.

Rene Bargh, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Rene Bargh

The TV host is angelic on the red carpet in a white dress with bell sleeves, a high slit and plunging neckline.

Article continues below

Golden Globes 2019 Best Dressed Poll
Which star slayed the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet?
4.2%
0.0%
8.5%
9.9%
32.4%
19.7%
7.0%
4.2%
12.7%
1.4%
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , Style , Fashion , Apple News , Lady Gaga , Julia Roberts

Trending Stories

Latest News
Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Soup

Condensed Soup: Small But Powerful

Tomi, Botched 506

Illegal Injections Gone Wrong! Botched Patient Tomi Details the Silicone Butt Fillers That Almost Killed Her

Gemma Chan, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Fashion Police

Kate McKinnon, Masterminds

Get Ready to LOL as We Celebrate Kate McKinnon's Birthday With Her Funniest Roles to Date

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mason Disick, Mexico, Snapchat

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Wine Nights, Romantic Getaways & Sweet Kisses: Birthday Girl Kristin Cavallari's Cutest Photos With Hubbie Jay Cutler

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.