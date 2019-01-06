Regina King Stuns in Alberta Ferretti at the Golden Globes 2019

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 4:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Regina King, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Regina King reigns red carpet style.

With the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet underway, the Seven Seconds actress appeared wearing a stunning custom Alberta Ferretti dress. The floor-length dress features pink sequins with detailing along the sides. The strapless silhouette hugs her upper body and effortless hangs down, making it an incredibly flattering choice for her toned figure.

To finish her epic look, she opted for loose-hanging curls and pink-toned makeup. Adding a silver statement ring and chandelier earrings, the star looks ready to take home the gold.

It bears to reason why the actress went all out for this evening's event. She's nominated for two awards: Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for If Beale Street Could Talk and Best Actress in a Miniseries for Seven Seconds. This is her third Golden Globes nomination, and if she won she'd be taking the respective gold for the first time. This honor requires a winning style.

Photos

Golden Globes 2019: Best Dressed Stars

Plus, Regina always walks through the carpet in stunning fashion (See: her neon dress for the 2018 Emmys). This look comes of no surprise.

Tune in to the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Apple News , Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , Fashion

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anderson Cooper, Julia Roberts, Sean Penn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Soup

Condensed Soup: Small But Powerful

Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw Dedicates 2019 Golden Globe Award to ''Queer Hero'' Norman Scott

Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Americans Wins First Golden Globe, Best Drama TV Series at 2019 Ceremony

Emma Stone, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Sandra Oh Roasted Emma Stone at the 2019 Golden Globes and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Richard Madden, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Bodyguard's Richard Madden Wins First-Ever Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Douglas, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

"Getting Old is Funny!" Michael Douglas Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.