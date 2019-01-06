Check Out the BTS Moments From Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard & More at the 2019 Golden Globes: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 3:00 PM

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Golden Globes

Award season has begun! 2019 is starting off with a bang thanks to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

As stars get ready to kick off the night and take the stage to accept their awards this evening, they've been sharing snaps from their homes, limos and more and we have them all for you below.

What would an award show be without social media and behind-the-scenes moments from our favorite celebrities after all? The answer: it would be boring. Sorry, but the truth hurts sometimes.

If it wasn't for social media we might've missed Charlize Theron getting ready for the big show with caviar from Connie Britton or Jessica Chastain cuddling up with her baby girl. What about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard eating and lounging before heading out for an epic parents' night out? Missing that would've been such a shame!

E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celeb accounts—and will be adding more all night long—so make sure to check out the pics below!

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook

"Showtime! @goldenglobes @moniquelhuillier @mrtankcook."

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Golden Globes

Instagram

Kristen Bell

"I can't remember exactly, but I'm pretty sure the rule is to eat as much as humanely possible before squeezing into a formal dress. Right? #goldenglobes."

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Golden Globes

Instagram

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

Everyone's favorite mom and dad were living it up before stepping out for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Dax Shepard, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Dax Shepard

"Even showered (last night) for this. :)"

Charlize Theron, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Charlize Theron

"Guys - 2 items of breaking news. 1. @conniebritton gave me this caviar and I'm going to town on it ❤️ 2. I'm wearing these shoes tonight to the Globes. Deal with it."

Jessica Chastain, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Jessica Chastain

"You've got good taste, kid."

Ricky Martin, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Ricky Martin

"#Multitasking Getting ready for the @goldenglobes #goldenglobes2019 #acsversace."

Lili Reinhart, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale actress showed off her red hot heels before heading to the award show.

Keltie Knight, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Keltie Knight

"Category is: A STAR IS BORN ⭐️ #goldenglobes."

Sarah Silverman, Golden Globes

Instagram

Sarah Silverman

"Good times."

Alex Borstein, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Alex Borstein

"What the f**k is happening here? .. #goldenglobes #mrsmaisel."

Nolan Funk, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Nolan Funk

"Fueling up for an evening with @LavazzaUSA at the 2019 @goldenglobes! Follow along and #LiveLavazza #GoldenGlobes."

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Darren Criss & Mia Swier

"Ready to rock @goldenglobes."

Troye Sivan, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Troye Sivan

The singer struck a pose with his squad before the festivities began on Sunday afternoon.

Be sure to watch E! on Sunday, Jan. 6 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT or our Countdown and Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage! Then don't miss the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head back to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.!

